Owners of shuttered Morning Glory diner to open new concept on Cherokee Street

Moonflower, opening this summer, will offer evening service and weekend brunch in Benton Park.

ST. LOUIS — Moonflower, a new restaurant from Ari Ellis and David Stavron, will open this summer at 1919 Cherokee St. in Benton Park. The pair previously owned and operated Morning Glory, a diner concept that shuttered last August.

Morning Glory closed due to an expiring lease, troubles with staffing and parking considerations, Stavron said. The couple said they learned from challenges faced with Morning Glory and will adjust their operations in the new concept.

Unsure if staffing at the new restaurant will be easier, the couple has considered solutions like counter ordering and self-bussing and are designing Moonflower to require fewer workers.

The couple will also switch up operations, as Moonflower will be an evening service restaurant, also offering weekend brunch.

For dinner service, Ellis said she plans to draw on a variety of inspirations, including South American cooking and Asian flavors, and is excited to put her experience as a butcher into practice.

