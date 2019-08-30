This week’s "on the market" takes a look at the most expensive homes currently for sale in the Central West End.

The homes featured are located in the 63108 ZIP code, which includes the Central West End. In the first half of 2019, the 63108 ZIP code had 303 home sales, with a median sale price of $318,666. The median days on the market for home was 120, according to national real estate brokerage Redfin.

15 Portland Place, $2.3 million: This 12,028-square-foot home includes eight bedrooms and seven bathrooms: four full bathrooms and three half bathrooms. The home’s kitchen includes granite countertops, a butler’s pantry and custom cabinetry. The home includes 11 fireplaces and a three-car garage. Outside, the home has a pool and patio.

4924 Pershing Place, $1.8 million: This 6,814-square foot home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms: four full bathrooms and one half bathroom. The home was built in 1892, and its kitchen includes granite countertops, a center island and custom cabinetry. The home also includes a three-car garage, theater, wine cellar, game room and bar. There is an outdoor pool as well.

53 Westmoreland Place, $1 million: This four-bedroom home has four full bathrooms and one half bathroom. The home spans 6,252 square feet. The eat-in kitchen includes a center island and custom cabinetry. Upstairs, the home includes an office and living room. Outside, the home has a patio and fenced-in yard.