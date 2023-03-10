Narwhal's Crafted's planned Grove location on hold as parcel is put on market

“Hopefully we’ll be able to settle on a direction soon, and I’ll have more actual news to share,” Holzhueter said.

ST. LOUIS — Narwhal's Crafted's plan to build an eye-catching location in The Grove appear to be on hold.

The cocktail concept, known for its frozen drinks, said in October 2021 that it would build a new location at 4014 Chouteau Ave., designed to be in the shape of a ship.

“But with the current construction market and interest rates, we thought it prudent to re-open ourselves to other options,” co-owner Brandon Holzhueter said.

Holzhueter said that the company has not completely written off its previously announced plans. However, it's exploring ideas that would make use of the existing building — rather than new construction ­— and listed the property for sale to “see what happens,” he said.

“Hopefully we’ll be able to settle on a direction soon, and I’ll have more actual news to share,” Holzhueter said.

The Grove property, situated on a triangular plot of land on the eastern edge of the neighborhood, is cornered by Manchester, Chouteau and Vandeventer avenues.

