St. Louis County has a national tool retailer moving into a long-vacant space

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A California-based tool retailer with a national footprint has a new store under construction at a shopping center in south St. Louis County, converting a former restaurant space that’s been vacant for more than five years.
Harbor Freight Tools will open its 11th St. Louis-area store at 7597 S. Lindbergh Blvd., in space once occupied by an Old Country Buffet that has been vacant since it closed around 2015, when the national restaurant chain closed a number of locations.
The tool store is scheduled to open in December, according to Harbor Freight’s website. It will occupy about 16,000 square feet, said Ryan Pennington of Savoy Properties, which owns the shopping center.
The space is part of the Home Depot-anchored shopping center Lindbergh Plaza II, a shopping plaza near Interstate 255 and South County Center mall that St. Louis-based developer Savoy Properties purchased in 2021 for $1.55 million, according to St. Louis County property records.