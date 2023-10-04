St. Louis County has a national tool retailer moving into a long-vacant space

The owner of the shopping center says hiring will begin ahead of store opening in December.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A California-based tool retailer with a national footprint has a new store under construction at a shopping center in south St. Louis County, converting a former restaurant space that’s been vacant for more than five years.

Harbor Freight Tools will open its 11th St. Louis-area store at 7597 S. Lindbergh Blvd., in space once occupied by an Old Country Buffet that has been vacant since it closed around 2015, when the national restaurant chain closed a number of locations.

The tool store is scheduled to open in December, according to Harbor Freight’s website. It will occupy about 16,000 square feet, said Ryan Pennington of Savoy Properties, which owns the shopping center.