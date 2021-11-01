Dierbergs says new St. Charles County store represents an 'evolution' of its brand. Here's what it looks like.

The Lake St. Louis store includes a new health and beauty department, pizza cove, flower and gift shop, and a Mercy Pharmacy.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Dierbergs Markets said it will reveal a new store layout Tuesday when it opens its new St. Charles County location.

The 71,000-square-foot store, the chain's 26th in the St. Louis area, is located at the southwest corner of Ronald Reagan Drive and Orf Road in Lake St. Louis, adjacent to Lowes in the Shoppes of Hawk Ridge. Dierbergs broke ground on the project in December 2020.

“It was an all-in effort to finish the project on time to open by November 2nd," Greg Dierberg, president and CEO of Dierbergs Markets, said in a statement. “My family is incredibly proud of the drive and hard work from both our teams and our many partners to create this beautiful new store.”

Dierbergs tapped CD Cos. for architecture and engineering work on the project, and PARIC as the general contractor. A cost for the project hasn't been released. In addition to the new store, plans for the site include about 17,000 square feet of adjoining retail space and two future building areas adjacent to Ronald Reagan Drive. Dierbergs and Capitol Land Co. have begun securing leases, including The Post Sports Bar & Grill, Mercy Go-Health Urgent Care and Treats Unleashed as early commitments, officials said in announcing the new store's opening date last week.

Dierbergs will hold a public ceremony Tuesday at 8:15 a.m. outside the store to commemorate the opening before the Lake St. Louis location opens for business at 9 a.m. Regular hours at the new store will be 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week. Dierbergs is closing all of its locations on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day and Dec. 26.