A pool made out of a shipping container? Developer readies quirky element of new Downtown West apartment building.

ST. LOUIS — Construction crews carefully lifted from the bed of a truck trailer a 9-by-40 foot repurposed coal car that swiftly, and safely, landed on the roof of a Downtown West building on Monday morning.

Soon, the shipping container will serve as the rooftop pool for residents of The Malone building, at 2650 Locust St., once developer Renaissance Development Associates wraps up construction. The first nine residents are expected to move in next month, with more to come in May, said Renaissance Development founder Jassen Johnson. Most rents come in just under $1,900 a month.

The Malone building, formerly known as the Beaumont Building, is a 100,000-square-foot structure that is key to Johnson's nearly 20-year vision of a vibrant 24/7 neighborhood he's named the Jefferson Connector. The $23 million Malone will feature 73 apartments and a tattoo parlor when construction, led by Ballwin-based Altman Charter, finishes. It is one of a handful of projects Johnson is overseeing concurrently in the area.

"Doing several projects at once gets people excited about the activity happening," he said.

Once built out, Jefferson Connector will have a mix of apartments, creative office space and retail and restaurants. Johnson's company is investing roughly $70 million in total.

