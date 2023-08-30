x
Missouri law allowing direct access to physical therapists takes effect

Missouri was one of just three states that had limited patient access, in which treatment was limited to those with a prescription or a previous medical diagnosis.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

ST. LOUIS — A new law allowing residents to access physical therapy without a referral took effect Monday.

The law allows physical therapists in Missouri to evaluate and treat patients without a doctor's referral if they have a doctorate in physical therapy or at least five years of experience in the field. The physical therapist also must consult with a physician if treatment lasts more than 10 visits or 30 days.

Missouri was one of just three U.S. states that had so-called limited patient access, in which treatment was limited to those with a prescription or with a previous medical diagnosis, according to the American Physical Therapy Association.

"When people are in pain and need a physical therapist’s help, that delay in care not only causes unnecessary expenses, it can prevent them from getting the care they need when they need it," Dr. Lisa Springer of Springer Physical Therapy said in a statement.

