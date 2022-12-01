New music festival eyes Forest Park next year

Taking place the weekend of Aug. 26-27, Evolution Festival will offer festival-goers live music, curated bourbon and BBQ, according to the festival's website.

ST. LOUIS — Evolution Festival, a new music festival, is set to take place in St. Louis next summer.

Located in Forest Park and taking place the weekend of Aug. 26-27, the “new and elevated music festival experience” will offer festival-goers live music, curated bourbon and BBQ, according to the festival’s website.

“This is our time, this is our town, this is OUR Evolution!” event organizers said in its social media announcement Wednesday.

The festival’s full line-up and more details are expected to be released in early 2023, its website states.