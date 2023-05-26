850 acres surrounding new NGA St. Louis campus are declared blighted

The Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority declared as blighted the 850 acres surrounding the $1.7 billion new NGA campus at Cass and Jefferson avenues.

ST. LOUIS — A city board took the first step this week toward future redevelopment of an 850-acre area surrounding the site of the new National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency's western campus in north St. Louis, although city officials gave no indication of any specific redevelopments.

The Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority, the city’s urban renewal board, at a meeting Tuesday declared as blighted the 850 acres surrounding the $1.7 billion new NGA campus at Cass and Jefferson avenues.

Typically the board looks to blight areas as developers come forward with plans, but in this case, the board approved the blighting ahead of any redevelopment proposals.

