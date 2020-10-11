New operator plans to replace longtime downtown Clayton car wash

Clayton Car Wash has been open since 1954

ST. LOUIS — A new operator has proposed to replace the longtime car wash in downtown Clayton.

Waterway Gas & Wash Co. has filed plans with the city of Clayton to invest $400,000 to renovate the existing Clayton Car Wash at 122 S. Hanley Road, which has been open since 1954, into a Waterway Express Car Wash.

Due to its small lot size, this Waterway will not have the full suite of services like a gas station and convenience store offered at other Waterway locations but it is a concept that the company has proven in other markets, said Michael Goldman, vice president and general counsel of Waterway, in a letter to the city of Clayton.

Waterway is St. Louis-based company with 26 locations in St. Louis, Chicago, Cleveland, Kansas City and Denver. It first opened in 1970 in Kirkwood, according to its website.

"We have recognized that the Clayton market is the 'hole in the donut' for us in St. Louis. We have pursued many sites in the neighborhood, unsuccessfully until now. Recently, the Clayton Car Wash became available, and we saw this as an opportunity to serve our many centrally located customers who have been asking for us to move closer to their homes and offices for years," Goldman said in the letter.