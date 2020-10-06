x
New restaurant to open at Cortex

Wasabi@Cortex will open next to the new Aloft Hotel at 4245 Duncan Ave. sometime in the fourth quarter of 2020
Aloft Cortex Hotel

ST. LOUIS — Wasabi Sushi Bar and Midas Hospitality are partnering to open a restaurant in the Cortex tech district in Midtown.

Wasabi@Cortex will open next to the new Aloft Hotel at 4245 Duncan Ave. sometime in the fourth quarter of 2020. Marc Connor, chief experience officer at Midas, called the restaurant "an ideal offering" for the area.

Wasabi owner John Kim said the Cortex location offers his restaurant brand, which has seven locations in the region, another opportunity to expand its customer base and said he's fortunate to open during the pandemic.

"I look forward to working with Midas Hospitality and catering to more St. Louisians," Kim said.

Maryland Heights-based Spiegelglass Construction Co., which has built other Wasabi locations, is building out the interior of Wasabi@Cortex.

Wasabi@Cortex is the district's fourth restaurant and joins award-winning Vicia, located steps away, Chocolate Pig and Lion's Choice. It comes as Cortex is underway with some density-adding projects, like its first apartment project and a new office building.

Midas built and developed $28 million, 129-room Aloft Hotel, which opened Monday.

