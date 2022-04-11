New senior living facility proposed in Metro East would add to Michigan operator's St. Louis-area footprint

Build Senior Living LLC of Flushing, Michigan, has submitted an application to build Hampton Manor of St. Clair County, an assisted living and memory care facility.

O'FALLON, Ill. — A Michigan-based developer is proposing to build an 81-unit senior living facility on undeveloped land in Metro East.

Build Senior Living LLC of Flushing, Michigan, has submitted a zoning application to build Hampton Manor of St. Clair County, an assisted living and memory care facility, on a 19.97-acre site at Kyle Road and Lincoln Avenue in O’Fallon, Illinois. The project will cost between $17 million and $18 million to build, the developer's Managing Director and CEO Shahid Imran told the Business Journal.

The wooded, vacant land is currently zoned agricultural and commercial, for a retail center in 2007 that was never built. As proposed, the 66,481-square-foot senior living facility would take up 5.54 acres of the site, and the rest would remain undeveloped, according to a report from the city of O’Fallon.

Hampton Manor would have 27 memory care units and 54 assisted living units, with 27 one bedrooms, 23 studios and four two bedrooms. The facility would have four inner courtyards for residents for “passive and active recreation,” the developer said in its zoning application.

The plans will be considered by the O’Fallon Planning and Zoning Commission at a meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The engineering for the local facility comes from TWM Inc. of Swansea.

Under the name Hampton Manor, Build Senior Living has developed similar facilities in Missouri, Florida, Michigan and Virginia, according to a report from the city of O’Fallon.

The company has three other complexes already under construction in the St. Louis region, all in St. Charles County, in Wentzville, St. Peters and O’Fallon, Missouri.