St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones names new health director

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones on Wednesday named a new director of health, the second Black woman to serve in the role.

Dr. Matifadza Hlatshwayo Davis, an infectious disease expert, will be director of the city's Department of Health. Hlatshwayo Davis most recently was on the infectious diseases faculty at John Cochran VA Medical Center in St. Louis, the government said, adding that her work includes fighting Covid-19, and HIV/AIDS, including on the Fast Track Cities Initiative, a network of cities burdened by HIV.

Hlatshwayo Davis got her medical degree from Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine and a master's in public health degree from Case Western Reserve University, the city said. Officials added that she completed an infectious disease fellowship at Washington University School of Medicine, a one-year dedicated non-Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education HIV fellowship and a two-year dedicated sexually transited infections fellowship.

Jones said in a statement Wednesday that "as the COVID-19 crisis deepens across the country, St. Louis needs a health leader who can reach hesitant communities about the importance of mitigation and vaccination."