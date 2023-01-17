New subdivision pitched within and near Wildwood development

McBride Berra Land Co applied to build up to 131 attached and detached single-family houses on 9.65 acres as part of the city’s Town Center district.

WILDWOOD, Mo. — The largest home developer in St. Louis is hoping to build more than 100 houses as part of a planned urban-style neighborhood in St. Louis County.

McBride Berra Land Co., a joint venture of Chesterfield-based McBride Homes and Oakville-based J.H. Berra, has applied to the city of Wildwood, in west St. Louis County, for zoning approval to build up to 131 attached and detached single-family houses on 9.65 acres as part of the city’s Town Center district.

The larger Town Center project, which has also seen recent proposals for an apartment complex and townhouses, is located at the southwest corner of Highway 100 and Taylor Road. It is an 800-acre planned development district bordered by Highway 100 to the north, Old Manchester Road to the south and Highway 109 to the west.

The property targeted by McBride Berra is on the north side of Crestview Drive, east of the Eatherton Road intersection, at 16907, 16915, 16921, 16927 and 16933 Crestview Drive and 2406, 2418, 2420 and 2414 Eatherton Road. The properties are in the Rockwood School District.

Click here to read more of the St. Louis Business Journal's story.