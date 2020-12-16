Applications open for new NGA-sponsored St. Louis startup accelerator

Organizers said Tuesday that interested startups have until Jan. 17 to submit their application for the new program

ST. LOUIS — A new geospatial-focused startup accelerator is now accepting applications for its first cohort.

Organizers said Tuesday that interested startups have until Jan. 17 to submit their application for the new program, which is being sponsored by the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA), Missouri Technology Corp. (MTC) and St. Louis-based Capital Innovators.

The accelerator program plans to select eight startups and said it is looking for firms that focus in the areas of data management, advanced analytics and modeling, data integrity and security, and artificial intelligence. Companies chosen to participate in the accelerator will receive $100,000 in non-dilutive funding and operate out of St. Louis during the length of the program. Officials said the initiative is the “first of its kind sponsored by a U.S. intelligence agency."

“This project is part of our larger effort to grow the world’s best geospatial ecosystem in St. Louis,” said NGA Director Vice Admiral Robert Sharp. “Our strategy is to work closely with talented teams in the region to form a whole that’s greater than the sum of its parts. Our tactics include close collaboration and technology transfer. The growing ecosystem is central to our efforts to maximize game-changing innovation.”

