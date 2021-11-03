Nike invests $250,000 in St. Louis Black community organizations

The investments are part of a $2.75 million partnership between Nike and the National Urban League to fuel economic empowerment, education and social justice

ST. LOUIS — Shoes and athletics apparel manufacturer Nike, headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, has announced $250,000 worth of grants for four Black community organizations in the St. Louis region.

The investments are part of a $2.75 million partnership between Nike and the National Urban League to fuel economic empowerment, education and social justice for Black communities in seven U.S. cities, including St. Louis, according to a release.

The local organizations benefiting from the grants are:

Riverview West Florissant Development Corp.: The $75,000 grant from Nike will support the Riverview West Florissant Corp.’s beautification program to provide economic empowerment for area youth through employment opportunities. In addition, the funding will support the Baden Enrichment Center, providing a variety of programs and activities that encourage economic development for area youth.

Urban Golf of Greater St. Louis: Nike’s $75,000 grant will provide support for the Urban Golf of Greater St. Louis' satellite locations to provide learning opportunities for urban St. Louis youth through educational innovation. It will also support the on-course program, providing mentorship opportunities that encourage career development and post-secondary placement.

Peoples Community Action Corp.: About $50,000 in funding will provide support for the clients of the People's Community Action Corp. so they can access mental health and wellness programs.

Annie Malone Children and Family Service Center: A $50,000 grant from Nike will provide program support for Annie Malone Children and Family Services through social services, educational programs and advocacy for at-risk children and families.