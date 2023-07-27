x
No bid accepted in auction of loan tied to huge, vacant downtown building

The building, along with the Millennium Hotel, is among the last giant, vacant downtown properties that lacks even a preliminary redevelopment plan.
Credit: SLBJ
The demolition of the skybridge connecting the Railway Exchange Building to a parking garage at Seven and Olive streets.

ST. LOUIS — The primary lender to the owner of the Railway Exchange Building in downtown St. Louis did not accept a bid in its attempt to auction the note, according to people familiar with the process.

The auction, which ended Wednesday, was seen as key because a new holder of the note could have moved to foreclose on the building's current owner, Hudson Holdings, giving the 1.2 million-square-foot structure, at 615 Olive St., a new owner.

The building, along with the Millennium Hotel, is among the last giant, vacant downtown properties that lacks even a preliminary redevelopment plan.

New York-based Gamma Real Estate Capital had sought to auction its Hudson loan, but did not accept a bid Wednesday, said Amos Harris, a longtime downtown developer who has been providing security at Railway for Hudson and has studied the property for a client, Good Developments Group, that's interested in redevelopment.

