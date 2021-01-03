Nonprofit that announced program closure says it will lay off 117

Great Circle said it would begin eliminating the positions May 1, with others cut June 1

ST. LOUIS — Nonprofit Great Circle said it will lay off 117 employees after announcing last month the closure of a residential treatment program on its Webster Groves campus.

It said it would begin eliminating the positions May 1, with others cut June 1, according to a letter submitted to the state of Missouri. They include 73 youth care specialists, 13 supervisors and five behavior consultants. None are unionized.

Great Circle said last month that it would close the program, at 330 N. Gore Ave., after an earlier visit there by federal authorities.

It said the change would take effect once "referring partners authorize and complete the transfer of clients currently being served by Great Circle," which provides behavioral health services to youth and families. Its other services are to continue. Those include respite programs; education and day treatment, including for children on the autism spectrum; as well as community-based services such as parental support programs, foster/adoptive care, assessments, crisis management and family stabilization.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation on Feb. 2 visited the Webster Groves facility "for court-authorized activity," an agency spokeswoman previously told the Business Journal.