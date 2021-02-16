Nonprofit says it's reached settlement with state on alleged overbilling

The state's audit earlier this year identified $1,992,157 in "improper billing."

ST. LOUIS — Behavioral health services nonprofit Great Circle said Tuesday it's reached a settlement with the state of Missouri to resolve claims from an audit that it overbilled the government's Medicaid program.

Great Circle said it would pay $9,253 and admit no wrongdoing. The state's audit earlier this year identified $1,992,157 in "improper billing." Great Circle said the state would refund to Great Circle $1.2 million the organization paid during an appeal process.

"We took this issue very seriously, and, through collaboration, we were able to reach a conclusion both favorable to Great Circle and acceptable to the state," Great Circle CEO Paula Fleming said in a statement.

A spokeswoman for the state's Medicaid program didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Great Circle in March said it would lay off 117 employees after announcing in February the closure of a residential treatment program on its Webster Groves campus.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation on Feb. 2 visited the Webster Groves facility "for court-authorized activity," an agency spokeswoman previously told the Business Journal.