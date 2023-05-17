x
Business Journal

$40M North City project aims to spark more. 'We want that continuity'

The Urban League is in the midst of a $40 million renovation of the three-story building, including its basement and a former shopping plaza behind the structure.
Credit: KSDK
Michael McMillan. Photo by Mark Mowery.

ST. LOUIS — The Sears, Roebuck & Co. was more than a department store for north St. Louis residents. It was a place where people met their future spouse. Neighbors can recall the names of the first Black store managers. Children at St. Roch School got their uniforms there.

After Sears started opening stores in the suburbs in the late 1950s, the Sears building at 1408 North Kingshighway Blvd. suffered a slow death, closing in 1976. It was renamed the Victor Roberts Building six years later and became the home of the Roberts brothers' real estate and development, construction, broadcasting and other businesses.

When the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis outgrew its headquarters, it didn't take long for its board of directors to decide to restore the building as the area's "crown jewel," said Michael McMillan, president and CEO of the organization, which is the largest Urban League affiliate in the country.

Click here for the full story from the St. Louis Business Journal.

