St. Louis developer wants to add affordable housing to north city industrial area

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis-based construction and architecture firm is proposing to transform a north St. Louis warehouse into a $23 million mixed-use site with affordable housing and market rate apartments.

Blackline Design + Construction wants to redevelop its warehouse at 2000 N. Broadway in the Near North Riverfront neighborhood into a 146-unit apartment building with 11,150 square feet of commercial space. The apartments would be a mix of six two-bedroom units, 11 studios and 129 one-bedroom units. Of those, 21 will be market-rate apartments and 125 affordable housing units, according to city documents.

Blackline acquired the vacant warehouse in 2018 for an undisclosed amount from Anthony and Nadine Abuzeide.

Blackline plans to use historic tax credits and low-income housing tax credits, city documents show, but it is unclear if the project has been approved for them.

