Local brewery files bankruptcy, to remain open amid restructure

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — O’Fallon Brewery this week filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, as the company’s cash flow has yet to recover to pre-pandemic levels and its interest rates have more than doubled in the past nine months, according to its attorney.

The petition, made under the name Sugar Creek Acquisition, was filed Monday in bankruptcy court in St. Louis, listing assets of $1 million to $10 million and liabilities of $1 million to $10 million. The filing said the business, the fourth-largest brewer in the region by beer barrels produced, had sales of $4.5 million last year.

The Maryland Heights-based brewer, which operates at 45 Progress Parkway, a property owned by Salt Creek Holdings LLC, plans to remain open as it reconfigures its finances, according to Spencer Desai of Desai Law Firm, an attorney for O’Fallon Brewery Chief Executive Jim Gorczyca.

