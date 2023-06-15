Big St. Louis brewer searches for new owner amid bankruptcy

“That’s our No. 1 pursuit,” he said. “Finding one buyer for both the building and the operations.”

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — O’Fallon Brewery is looking for solutions to get through its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, President Jim Gorczyca said, adding that the “optimal solution” would be to sell the building and brewery collectively to the same buyer.

“That’s our No. 1 pursuit,” he said. “Finding one buyer for both the building and the operations.”

The Maryland Heights-based brewer — which operates at 45 Progress Parkway, a property owned by Salt Creek Holdings LLC — has had its property listed for sale for a year and a half, Gorczyca said.

The 38,000-square-foot warehouse, which was built in 1972 and renovated when O’Fallon Brewery took over the space in 2015, is listed for nearly $3 million, according to LoopNet.

NAI DESCO, a Clayton-based commercial real estate agency, is handling the property’s sale.

