10 blocks in O'Fallon Park slated for $81M in development

ST. LOUIS — An $81 million plan to revitalize 10 blocks in O'Fallon Park could bring new and renovated retail spaces, homes and community green space to the north St. Louis neighborhood by 2025.

The project, called The City District, entails a multiphase development, beginning with a $56 million plan to demolish 66 parcels — half of which are vacant — for new retail, homes and green space and a new commercial center called City Plaza that would add office space, a grocery store and bowling alley. A $25 million second phase will include new single and multifamily homes and $1 million renovation of the existing housing stock, according to a release.

The developer behind The City District is St. Louis-based AMJ Investment Group, which is led by Miki Jones. AMJ is partnering with local firm Kwame Building Group, which will serve as the construction manager and program manager.

“The City District is about taking direct responsibility for the economic development of the next generation of our city. This project aims to not simply ‘redevelop’ the O’Fallon neighborhood but also provide overdue opportunities and a well-deserved chance for the area to economically thrive,” Jones said in a statement.

Added John Collins-Muhammad, alderman of the 21st Ward where The City District will be located: “This development project represents the future of our community. These community-led developments not only bring much needed quality housing and commercial construction to our treasured part of north city, but also demonstrate our commitment to revitalization through grassroots organizing and community planning.”