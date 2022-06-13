Metro East brewery's expansion aims to turn itself into community focal point

"Our heart is in it. We want to build something pretty special here in Collinsville."

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — Old Herald Brewery and Distillery in Collinsville celebrated its three year anniversary in March, and just a few days later began construction on a 10,000-square-foot mixed-used outdoor gathering space, funded primarily by brewery owners Derik and Whitney Reiser.

"It's not for the faint of heart," Derik Reiser said. "But our heart is in it. We want to build something pretty special here in Collinsville."

The Reisers, who grew up in Collinsville, opened the business in 2019 at 115 E. Clay Street, in what was once home to the Collinsville Herald newspaper. In addition to the brewery and restaurant, which operate under the Old Herald brand, the business also includes a distilling operation called Ardent Spirits.

The expansion, for which the couple have invested close to $1 million, represents its next stage of growth aimed at making Old Herald a focal point within Collinsville.

The project, which they're calling "The Herald Square," will be an outdoor space that includes an entertainment pavilion, an ice cream shop called "Cold Herald," and a separate restroom building.

The ice cream shop will represent a new source of revenue for business, but Derik Reiser said the decision to invest their life savings in the project is more about building a sense of community they believe will ultimately increase visibility and foot traffic for the brewery.

"We think our path to growth is through building a destination and being a good community partner," Reiser said. "It's a leap of faith, and it's an indirect means to grow, but we're very rooted in the community and we want to be here for a long time."