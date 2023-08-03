Olin Mansion, which overlooks Mississippi River in Alton, hits market for $8.4M

The property has nine bedrooms and 13 bathrooms, as well as a pool and sports court.

ALTON, Ill. — An Alton, Illinois, trial attorney and his wife in June put up for sale the historic Olin Mansion, a 32-acre property that overlooks the Mississippi and Illinois rivers, for $8.45 million.

Their broker, Don Brown of Sotheby's, said John and Jayne Simmons years ago bought the property, sold it, then bought it back in 2010. At that time, they paid $2.5 million for 10 acres that include the 15,000-square-foot, seven-bedroom main house, at 12 Danforth Road in Alton. John is chairman of the Alton-based law firm Simmons Hanly Conroy LLC, and the couple, through their Alton Works firm, has been focused on revitalizing the town, including via a $21 million innovation center to house startups and later-stage companies.

Previous owners of the Olin Mansion were, separately, Heinz Peter and John Olin, an industrialist for whom the house was built in 1927.

