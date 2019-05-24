ST. LOUIS — This week’s on the market takes a look at the some of the most expensive homes for sale in Ladue.

The 63124 ZIP code, which includes Ladue, is the priciest ZIP code in the St. Louis region. In 2018, the 63124 ZIP code had 169 home sales, with an average sale price of $858,125. Homes were on the market an average of 74 days.

Here's a glimpse at some of the priciest homes on the market in Ladue.

9625 Ladue Road, $6.9 million: This 8-acre estate, known as “The Woodlands,” has five bedrooms, nine bathrooms (six full and three half bathrooms) and totals 8,332 square feet. The property has four fireplaces, a pool and pool house, a tennis court, and carriage house. Downstairs, the basement includes a recreation room, family room, wet bar and wine room. The home has a custom kitchen with a butler’s pantry and high-end appliances.

18 Pine Valley Drive, $4.8 million: Built in 1940, this home has five bedrooms, six full bathrooms and one half bathroom. The home sits on a 2-acre lot and spans 12,852 square feet. The property includes 10 fireplaces, a five-car garage and a saltwater pool. Downstairs, there is an entertainment center, wine cellar, gym, recreation room, hot tub, kitchenette and billiards room located in the basement. The property is located in the St. Louis Country Club community.

9945 Old Chatham Road, $3.5 million: This 9,560-square-foot home has six bedrooms and eight bathrooms (six full bathrooms and two half bathrooms). The home sits on a 3-lot and has a five-car garage, sun room, pool, pool deck and terrace. The home, built in 1936, has an eat-in kitchen with a center island, granite countertops and custom cabinetry.

