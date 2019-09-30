ST. LOUIS BUSINESS JOURNAL — This week’s "on the market" takes a look at some of the most expensive homes for sale in University City.

The homes featured this week are located in the 63130 ZIP Code, which includes University City. In the first half of 2019, the 63130 ZIP code had 551 home sales, with a median sale price of $261,350. The median days on the market for homes was 49, according to national real estate brokerage Redfin.

Here’s a glimpse at some of the priciest homes on the market in University City:

7100 Delmar Blvd., $1.5 million: This eight-bedroom home has four full bathrooms and two half bathrooms. The home sits on a 1-acre lot and totals 10,239 square feet. The home’s kitchen has a center island, high-end appliances and custom cabinetry. The home also includes a billiards room, theater, gym and sunroom and has a six-car garage.

7149 Westmoreland Drive, $1.1 million: This 4,899-square-foot home has six bedrooms and six bathrooms: four full bathrooms and two half bathrooms. The kitchen includes a center island, custom cabinetry and granite countertops. Outside, the home has a three-car garage, patio space and a basketball court.

7396 Stratford Ave., $869,000: This 3,208-square-foot home, built in 2001, has four bedrooms and five bathrooms: four full bathrooms and one half bathroom. The kitchen has marble countertops, a center island and custom cabinetry. Downstairs, a finished basement has a wine cellar, living space and bathroom. Outside, the home has a deck, patio and swing set.

The most expensive homes in Wentzville - St. Louis Business Journal This week's "on the market" takes a look at some of the most expensive homes for sale in Wentzville. The homes featured this week are located in the 63385 ZIP code, which includes Wentzville. In the first half of 2019, the 63385 ZIP code had 935 home sales, with a median sale price of $251,250.

The most expensive homes in Frontenac - St. Louis Business Journal This week's "on the market" takes a look at some of the most expensive homes currently for sale in Frontenac. The homes featured this week are located in the 63131 ZIP code, which includes Frontenac. In the first half of 2019, the 63131 ZIP code had 228 home sales, with a median sale price of $563,438.

Click here to see the full gallery of homes on the St. Louis Business Journal.

More local news:

RELATED: Man charged with killing Ole Miss student from St. Louis pleads not guilty

RELATED: 15-year-old missing after police chase found dead in Florissant creek

RELATED: That's not dynamite in your mailbox. That's an ad from a local realtor