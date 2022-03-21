One of St. Louis' largest private companies, Manna Pro, gets new name

“We wanted a name that more accurately reflected the business we’ve evolved to,” said John Howe, CEO.

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Manna Pro Products, a Chesterfield-based manufacturer of pet care and food products, earlier this month changed its name to Compana Pet Brands, a move meant to better convey its growing position in the consumer products space.

John Howe, CEO, said the change has been in the works for the past 10 months.

“We wanted a name that more accurately reflected the business we’ve evolved to,” Howe said. “We put a lot of work into finding a name that would make sense and really underscores what our business is.”

The company's new logo, featuring the "Compana crest," for instance, includes representations of many of the animals served by its food and care products.

"It really communicates to the consumer that breadth of our portfolio, without showing every animal that we help care for, that we’re thinking about pets in the same way the consumer thinks about pets," he said. "And the way that the animals are kind of nestled into each other in the crest is really special to me, too, because that communicates to me the communal warmth and the closeness that is at the heart of the pet and human relationship.”

Compana's product brands, which include Nutri-Vet and Natural Care foods, Fruitables treats and cleanup brands Simple Solution and Bags on Board, won't see name changes, Howe said, in order to avoid confusion. Packaging and sales will continue as normal, he said.

Around 2001, when Howe joined what was then Manna Pro, the company began its evolution from focusing primarily on agriculture to consumer products, including for dogs, cats, small animals, indoor birds, chickens and horses, said Howe, who became CEO in 2008.