King & I sets opening date for new location

Here's when King & I will open its new location.

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. — Thai restaurant King & I will open in its new space at 8039 Dale Ave. in Richmond Heights on Wednesday.

After shuttering its South Grand location last month, the Prapaislip family — which owns King & I, as well as Chao Baan, Oishi Sushi, Oishi Steakhouse and Global Foods and United Provisions — has been hard at work preparing its new space, which included moving furniture and training staff to work in the new kitchen, Shayn Prapaisilp said.

“Demand for our food and brand is strong, but for that to continue, we felt like we needed to make a pretty bold decision and move the restaurant from its longtime home on South Grand,” he said. “Doing that is going to best position us to be successful moving forward.”