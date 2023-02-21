Organizer of volleyball events at the center of controversy remain committed to downtown

Capitol Sports Center Inc., the Plainfield, Indiana-based organizer of multiple volleyball competitions at the America’s Center convention complex, is gearing up to host two more events in St. Louis this month: a Mideast Volleyball Qualifier from March 24-26 and a second qualifier weekend from March 31 to April 2.

“There have been some very public incidents that have happened, and so, there have been some people who have voiced some concerns,” said Capitol Sports co-owner Scott McQueen. “But I also think they understand that between us and the city, that we are going to do everything we can to make sure we have a safe event for the kids to play in.”