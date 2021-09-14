Over 100 jobs coming to Hazelwood as manufacturer moves HQ

The company says the facility will be 80,000-square-foot on Pershall Road.

HAZELWOOD, Mo. — A maker of fittings for HVAC and refrigeration systems said it will move from rural Missouri to Hazelwood, as it plans to open a manufacturing plant, training center, showroom, and headquarters in the North County city.

RLS LLC, part of the plumbing and refrigeration sector of Marmon Holdings, a Berkshire Hathaway company, said its operations would by the end of the year be consolidated in an 80,000-square-foot facility at 6200 Pershall Road, where it will employ more than 100 employees.

The company, which says its fittings save time by replacing a manual process of brazing HVAC/R joints, has been sharing a plant with its sister company, Cerro Flow Products, in Shelbina, Missouri, 150 miles northwest of St. Louis.

A spokesman for RLS declined to disclose the company's investment in the new St. Louis facility.

Its president, Paul Schubert, said in a statement that RLS is "very excited to have manufacturing, office staff and training all under one roof."

"The larger, upgraded facility will significantly increase our production capacity to meet the growing demand for our products," Schubert said. "And the new training center will allow us to regularly educate HVAC/R contractors and distributors on our patented press technology, which is easily identifiable by our unique double circular press and flares."