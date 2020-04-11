Ozzie Smith to sports academy: Stop using my name

The former Gold Glove-winning shortstop is in a dispute with a Ballwin business he says is using his name and likeness in violation of an agreement

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith says he lent his name to a local sports academy — but that the business deal has gone south.

The former Gold Glove-winning shortstop, now a local advertising personality, last month sued St. Louis Baseball & Softball Academy Inc. in St. Louis County Circuit Court. The 25-year-old business' teaching and training facility is in Ballwin, at 15739 Manchester Road. It was previously located at Chesterfield Mall. David Randolph owns St. Louis Baseball.

Smith said in the suit that in 2009, he lent his name to St. Louis Baseball, creating Ozzie Smith's Sports Academy. In exchange, it said, the business was to pay Smith for use of his name "and baseball related services."

The suit doesn't say how much Smith was to be paid.

But the suit said St. Louis Baseball breached the agreement by failing to make full and timely payments. In July, it said, the parties entered a settlement agreement, in which St. Louis Baseball was to stop using Smith's name or likeness before the end of August. The settlement agreement is under seal in court records, because it contains a "confidentiality provision," according to an order from Judge Michael Burton.

But Smith filed in the court record a host of material from the internet he says indicates the firm has continued to use his name, including on its website and its Facebook and Instagram accounts. St. Louis Baseball is now doing business as OSSA Sports Academy. The filing alleges that OSSA is an acronym for Ozzie Smith Sports Academy.

Randolph didn't respond to a request for comment. A lawyer for Smith, Tim Ahrenhoersterbaeumer of Spencer Fane LLP, also didn't respond to a request for comment.

