Stop package theft this holiday season

ST. LOUIS — The holidays are just around the corner. Unfortunately, that also means it’s prime time for so-called porch pirates—those burglars who steal packages left on porches or at front doors. But there’s a way to fight back.

Consumer Reports evaluates lots of home security products—including video doorbells, package delivery boxes, and even floodlights with cameras—all of which can help keep your porch and your home secure this holiday season and beyond.

Consumer Reports says there are several ways to keep your packages and home more secure. Start with a package delivery box. Just as the name sounds, it’s a big box that you put on your porch; delivery people can drop packages into it. It’s a great option if you can get delivery people to use it, but that can vary dramatically. Some other drawbacks: Prices start around $150, and they take up some space.

A better option is a battery-powered video doorbell that can monitor your entryway and send you an alert when a package is delivered. It’s easy to install, with no complex or intimidating wiring, and you can get a great one that costs around $100 or less. Consider the $100 Ring Video Doorbell home security camera. A $3 monthly subscription to a Ring Protect plan is required for package alerts.

To extend security beyond your front door, CR says to consider adding or upgrading floodlights. Testers tried three floodlight security cameras—really just security cameras that double as floodlights—outside CR’s labs. One nice thing about floodlights is that, on most homes, they’re in spots that are ideal spaces for cameras. And they are hardwired for power, so you never have to worry about recharging a battery.

And you can easily swap out your existing floodlights with the $180 Eufy, which allows you to store recordings locally on the camera itself. That allows you to skip that monthly cloud storage fee, too.