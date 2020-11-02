ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page wants an additional $50,000 for the law firm negotiating on behalf of the government with the developers of the Crossings at Northwest. If approved by the County Council Tuesday, it would bring the total tab with Dentons US LLP to $275,000, a Page spokesman said. The law firm was hired in August.

St. Louis County and the developers, Robert and David Glarner, are in a dispute over a 20-year lease for office space there, including for the Board of Elections.

Members of the County Council have said the lease would cost between $75 million and $83 million, and that the county could have built its own facility for $28 million. After approving the lease, in 2016, they raised questions about the Glarners' relationship with former County Executive Steve Stenger; they had donated more than $365,000 to Stenger's campaign, and Stenger claimed the lease would save taxpayers money and provided better facilities.

