St. Louis County charter school warned over fund balance

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Missouri's charter school regulator this month warned a Pagedale institution, The Leadership School, that its fund balance as of June 30 was below the statutory minimum balance of 3%.

The Missouri Charter School Commission "has notified the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and we are issuing this Letter of Concern to communicate the Commission's concern and to acknowledge the (Leadership School) board's attention to this serious matter," said a letter from Martha McGeehon, the commission's deputy director of accountability.

The letter said that The Leadership School ended fiscal 2023 with a 2.3% fund balance, below the statutory requirement of 3% and the 5% required by the commission. It said the commission will "continue to monitor the financial statements" and "may require contingency budgets or other interventions based on information reported in the monthly financials."