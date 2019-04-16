Panera is refreshing its breakfast menu by adding new menu items and revamping its coffee platform.

"Our focus on breakfast isn't just about a single item or category – it's about looking at the market and bridging a gap for guests," Blaine Hurst, Panera's CEO, said in a statement. "People are compromising between convenience and quality in the morning, and we know that's a problem Panera can help solve."

Panera has added three new breakfast wraps to its menu, including classic maple glazed bacon with scrambled eggs and gouda cheese; chipotle chicken with scrambled eggs, avocado and peppadew peppers; and the vegetarian Mediterranean with scrambled egg whites, roasted tomatoes, spinach and feta cheese.

All of Panera's new offerings are "100% clean," officials said, with no artificial preservatives, sweeteners, flavors or colors from artificial sources.

The company also has made significant changes to its coffee — expanding offerings to meet new standards of brewing, officials said. Panera is introducing cold brew — a smoother, sweeter and bolder option in place of iced coffee. The company also has started rolling out a new line of hot coffee, including a light and dark roast. The light roast coffee is a blend of Central and South American beans with hints of citrus, roasted nuts and chocolate, while the dark roast is a blend of Costa Rican and Colombian coffee beans.

Click here to read the full story.

RELATED: Your guide to the best gooey butter cake in St. Louis

RELATED: Where to find the best barbecue in St. Louis

RELATED: This new St. Louis restaurant is set up like a marijuana dispensary