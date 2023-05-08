Parents as Teachers receives record $7M gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott

Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has gifted $7 million in unrestricted funds to Parents as Teachers, officials said Monday.

ST. LOUIS — Parents as Teachers, a St. Louis-based nonprofit focused on early child development, has received what the organization said is the largest gift in its history.

"This contribution will allow us to increase our efforts to promote the optimal early development, learning and health of children by supporting and engaging their parents and caregivers,” Parents as Teachers President and CEO Constance Gully said in a press release.