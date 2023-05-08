Parents as Teachers receives record $7M gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott

ST. LOUIS — Parents as Teachers, a St. Louis-based nonprofit focused on early child development, has received what the organization said is the largest gift in its history.
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has gifted $7 million in unrestricted funds to Parents as Teachers, officials said Monday.
"This contribution will allow us to increase our efforts to promote the optimal early development, learning and health of children by supporting and engaging their parents and caregivers,” Parents as Teachers President and CEO Constance Gully said in a press release.
Parents as Teachers matches parents and caregivers with its trained professionals who make regular home visits to families before a child is born through kindergarten. It currently serves nearly 200,000 families in all 50 U.S. states, 115 tribal organizations, five other countries and one U.S. territory.