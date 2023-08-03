Fast-growing, French-inspired bakery concept to expand to St. Louis next summer

Known for its baked goods — including breads, pastries and cakes — and coffee beverages, Paris Baguette has been quickly expanding throughout the U.S.

ST. LOUIS — Paris Baguette is coming to St. Louis.

The quickly growing bakery and café chain — with its U.S. operations based in Moonachie, New Jersey, nearby to New York City — will open its first store in the St. Louis region next summer at Olive Crossing, a more-than $75 million mixed-use development in Olivette.

Located at the intersection of Interstate 170 and Olive Boulevard, the local franchisee is Kenix Fong, a 45-year-old stay-at-home mom, who said the project fulfills her longtime dream of opening a bakery.

Known for its baked goods — including breads, pastries and cakes — and coffee beverages, Paris Baguette has been quickly expanding throughout the U.S. The company currently has about 140 stores across 30 states, Chief Development Officer Mark Mele said, and there are about 70 stores currently under construction.

The company has signed more than 300 franchise agreements in the last 36 months, Mele said.

