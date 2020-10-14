Parson leads in re-election bid over Galloway in latest poll

The Saint Louis University/YouGov poll said Parson, a Republican, leads 50% to 44%

ST. LOUIS — This story has been updated from an earlier version.

A poll out Tuesday shows that Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has extended his lead for re-election over Democratic challenger and State Auditor Nicole Galloway.

The Saint Louis University/YouGov poll said Parson, a Republican, leads 50% to 44%. A June poll from SLU/YouGov showed Parson up only 41% to 39%, but SLU Poll Director Steven Rogers said 55% of voters who "weren't sure" in June now support Parson.

Beyond the governor's race, an earlier version of the poll said U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner, R-Ballwin, trailed her Democratic challenger, state Sen. Jill Schupp, by 9%. for the November contest. However, SLU later said its reporting methods for this race were flawed and removed the congressional district results from the poll.

"The SLU Poll team reported these results by congressional district, using weights that were designed to be representative of statewide characteristics rather than a specific congressional district," the team said. "After consultation with YouGov, we should not have presented these results based on small geographic units."

If Schupp were to defeat Wagner, the result would signify an upset in the Republican-leaning second congressional district, which Wagner has represented since 2013. The original poll, though, was of just 115 district voters, and so carried a margin of error of 10.9%.

Click here for the full story.