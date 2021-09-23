Passenger satisfaction with Lambert airport is below average, study finds

Its 2021 score, 801, was up some from last year, though, when it scored 781

ST. LOUIS — Passenger satisfaction with St. Louis Lambert International Airport is below average this year, but improved some from 2020, according to a new study.

Data analytics firm J.D. Power said that passenger satisfaction with Lambert ranked it 14th of 20 large airports. Its 2021 score, 801, was up some from last year, though, when it scored 781.

A Lambert spokesman declined to comment.

J.D. Power, which declined to give more specific information about Lambert, said it examines six factors to create the rankings. In order of importance, they are: terminal facilities; airport arrival and departure; baggage claim; security check; check-in and baggage check; and food, beverage and retail.

In Lambert's category, large, Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport was No. 1, with a score of 844. Tampa International Airport (843) and Raleigh-Durham International Airport (841) followed. Philadelphia International Airport was worst in the large category, scoring 758.

For the bigger category, mega airports, Miami International Airport came in first, scoring 828. That was followed by New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport (817) and Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (815). Chicago's O-Hare International Airport was last in the mega category, with a score of 772.

J.D. Power said that although airports maintained strong customer satisfaction scores throughout the pandemic, the combination of steadily rising passenger volumes and shuttered eateries due to labor shortages has caused satisfaction scores to decline significantly through the second and third quarters this year.

Lambert's facilities, owned by the city of St. Louis and spread across two terminals, have been a topic of discussion since plans were put forward in 2017 to privatize its operations. Those failed.