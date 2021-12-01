Pasta House opens new location in Ladue after move from University City

The menu at the Ladue location will remain the same, featuring Pasta House favorites such as pasta con broccoli and the special Pasta House Co. salad

ST. LOUIS — The Pasta House Co. has opened the doors to its new Ladue location, following the November shutdown of its flagship restaurant in University City, which in 1974 was the first Pasta House location opened.

"The new location met several key criteria for our company, including its proximity to the original location and the fact that it was already serving as a restaurant," owner Joe Fresta said in a statement. "That made it move-in ready in terms of the footprint and kitchen facilities and allowed for the focus to be on updating everything else, including the lighting, flooring, and painting to have the signature Pasta House Co. 'look'."

The move was prompted by the sale of the Delmar Boulevard site to Total Access Urgent Care, Pasta House officials previously told the Business Journal. An entity of Total Access bought the 6,556-square-foot building and lot in University City from Alice Anheuser Beims Moore #2 Trust for $1.65 million, according to St. Louis County records. The deal sale closed Aug. 3, after University City's approval in July of the urgent care operator's conditional use permit for the building.

The restaurant inked a 10-year lease for the new Ladue site, which is 2,000 square feet and located at 8831 Ladue Road. The Ladue location is owned by S.M. Properties Four-A LLC, an affiliate of The DESCO Group, according to St. Louis County records. Giovanni's Kitchen was previously located there.

