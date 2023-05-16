Longtime downtown Clayton eatery is closing June 30

Pasta Plus, an Italian restaurant known for its assortment of pastas, pizzas and subs, opened its doors in 1992.

CLAYTON, Mo. — A longtime downtown Clayton eatery is closing, as its site is being targeted for redevelopment by two local groups.

Located at 22 South Central Ave., Pasta Plus — an Italian restaurant known for its assortment of pastas, pizzas and subs — will close June 30, owner Carla Ounanian said.

“We’ve been here for 31-plus years,” she said. “It was a very, very hard decision, but I felt it was just time.”

There have been discussions about tearing down the building housing Pasta Plus as far back as 2009, she said.

St. Louis-based developer Green Street Real Estate Ventures LLC and Maryland Height-based hotel developer Midas Enterprises in March 2022 proposed a $100 million, mixed-use development for the site.

Located at the southeast corner of Central Avenue and Forsyth Boulevard in Clayton, the development would include a 25-story high-rise with 73 condominium units and 180 hotel rooms.

