Patent activity among St. Louis’ largest companies picked up in 2022 after a decline in 2021

ST. LOUIS — 2022 saw a return to normal numbers in patents published for the largest public and private companies in the St. Louis metro.

From 2014 to 2020, the region's largest companies averaged about 460 patents published in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office database per year, according to USPTO data. In 2021, this number fell to 272, a 40% drop from 2020 patent numbers.

However, in 2022, 430 patents were published, still less than 2020 numbers but a 58% increase over the number of patents published in 2021.