Pizza restaurant closes Kirkwood location

Pi Pizzeria + Rico Mexican directed customers to Pi's Central West End location at 400 N. Euclid Ave. after the closure.

Owner Chris Sommers didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

St. Louis County records indicate Brown & Sons' Foodliner Inc., tied to company President Jonathan Browne, owns the strip mall housing Kirkwood's Pi.

In addition to Pi's deep dish pizza, the restaurant served burritos, quesadillas, fajitas and other Mexican fare.

Pi in 2018 closed a nearby Kirkwood location, before finding the 10312 Manchester space.

It has also closed locations downtown, in The Loop and Chesterfield, according to its website, which lists only the Central West End spot.

Sommers has also closed Gringo, at 635 Washington Ave. downtown, after opening it there in 2018. That restaurant previously had been in Mission Taco's current Central West End location.

