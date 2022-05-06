Pickleball-focused venue, The Real Dill Pickleball Club, set to open in The District in Chesterfield

The space will feature up to 12 pickleball courts, which will be available on a reservation basis.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — The District, a shopping, dining and entertainment destination in Chesterfield announced plans to open a location of The Real Dill Pickleball Club in the summer of 2023.

The Real Dill is the latest venture by The Staenberg Group, the developers behind the creation of The District, a 300,000-square-foot redevelopment of the Chesterfield Outlets along Interstate 64, which was formerly Taubman Prestige Outlets.

The District is one of the two sites that Real Dill Pickleball Club, owned by Chicago-based Aimwell Development LLC, has chosen to launch the concept, an athletic club devoted to the racket-based sport. The other location will be in Columbus, Ohio, according to the Real Dill's website.

"Aimwell Development has a bunch of great experience in the hospitality sector," said Sam Adler, vice president of leasing and development at TSG. "We feel like they're going to be very successful and an incredible addition to what we have going at The District."

Construction on The Real Dill will begin in the fall "if everything goes right," Adler said.

The space will feature up to 12 pickleball courts, which will be available on a reservation basis. The courts are being designed to accommodate players regardless of their skill set and athletic ability. Private and group pickleball lessons will also be available at the facility.

There will be outdoor seating available to visitors with yard games and other sports courts, like basketball. The location will also have a restaurant and bar with food and beverages.

As pickleball has grown in popularity, so has entrepreneur interest in building entertainment venues built around the sport.

Chicken N Pickle, another pickleball-focused entertainment facility, will open either later this year or in 2023 in St. Charles at Riverpointe, a 120-acre mixed-use development near the Katy Trail and St. Charles’s historic Main Street.