Pizza concept from owners of Elmwood to open in Maplewood

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. — Chris Kelling and Adam Altnether, owners of Elmwood restaurant, will open a new pizza concept at 2657 Lyle Ave. in Maplewood early next year.

Pizza Champ, which started as a takeout concept at the duo's Elmwood restaurant in Maplewood, is the second establishment from Kelling and Altnether. The restaurant will share the building with Shared by Side Project Brewing. Side Project has a location at 7458 Manchester Road in Maplewood.

"People have come to love Pizza Champ over the course of the pandemic, but now the concept can be what we've always hoped it would be — a true neighborhood pizza joint," Kelling said in a statement. "Thanks to our friends at Side Project Brewing, it'll be a spot where you can post up to grab a pizza and a beer or take it to-go. We both have young families now, and this will be the hangout spot."

Cory King, owner of Side Project Brewing, owns the new Pizza Champ and Shared property, according to St. Louis County property records. In November 2020, he purchased the land and building at 7469 Manchester Road and 2653 Lyle Ave. for $550,000, they say.

Pizza Champ will occupy 800 square feet and will have an adjoining enclosed and heated patio with 60 seats. The restaurant will offer counter service and will have a drive-thru window for beer and pizza pick-up, officials said. The patio was designed by St. Louis-based ADJ Interiors. Additional details for Shared by Side Project Brewing's space weren't immediately available.