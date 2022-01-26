First Look: New pizza concept opens in Maplewood

"We'll be opening for takeout only to start, but guests will soon be able to stick around and enjoy a beer with their pizza once our patio opens."

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Chris Kelling and Adam Altnether, owners of Elmwood restaurant, have opened the doors to their new pizza concept at 2657 Lyle Ave. in Maplewood.

Pizza Champ initially will open just for takeout and drive-thru pick-up service. Orders can be placed on the restaurant's website, and the restaurant will operate on Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., and on Friday and Saturday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. The duo will expand service to seven days a week and will offer lunch beginning at 11 a.m. at a later date.

"Now that we're in our new space, Pizza Champ will operate as a true neighborhood pizza joint," Kelling said in a statement. "We'll be opening for takeout only to start, but guests will soon be able to stick around and enjoy a beer with their pizza once our patio opens. In the meantime, we hope to be the pick for your family pizza night at home."

Pizza Champ, which started as a takeout concept at the duo's Elmwood restaurant in Maplewood, is the second establishment from Kelling and Altnether. The restaurant will share the building with Shared by Side Project Brewing, which will open at a later date. Side Project has a location at 7458 Manchester Road in Maplewood. Cory King, owner of Side Project Brewing, owns the new Pizza Champ and Shared property, according to St. Louis County property records.

Pizza Champ occupies 800 square feet and has an adjoining enclosed and heated patio with 60 seats. The four-season patio will open later this winter, officials said. The patio was designed by St. Louis-based ADJ Interiors. Additional details for Shared by Side Project Brewing's space weren't immediately available.