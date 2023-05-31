Plan for apartments at former Mike Shannon's site downtown is on hold, developer says

ST. LOUIS — The $31 million apartment complex development proposed at the site of the former Mike Shannon’s restaurant near Busch Stadium is on hold.
Kansas City-based MW Cos. and Garrison Cos., which last year proposed the Fielder Lofts development that would have converted the low-rise Shannon's building to between 125 and 130 apartments, has paused the project, said developer Gary Hassenflu, who leads the firms.
The company has focused on other priorities ahead of the Shannon's project, Hassenflu said. He did not say what those priorities are, although the developer has partnered with St. Louis-based Larson Capital Management to pursue a redevelopment project in Kansas City.