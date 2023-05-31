Plan for apartments at former Mike Shannon's site downtown is on hold, developer says

After the restaurant at 620 Market closed, it had been listed for sale for $4 million.

ST. LOUIS — The $31 million apartment complex development proposed at the site of the former Mike Shannon’s restaurant near Busch Stadium is on hold.

Kansas City-based MW Cos. and Garrison Cos., which last year proposed the Fielder Lofts development that would have converted the low-rise Shannon's building to between 125 and 130 apartments, has paused the project, said developer Gary Hassenflu, who leads the firms.