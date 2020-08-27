Planet Fitness franchisee plans $77M apartment project in Bevo Mill

John Clancy owns 31 gyms across the country

ST. LOUIS — A Planet Fitness franchisee is aiming to make gains in the St. Louis area with a 346-unit apartment project in Bevo Mill.

The franchisee, John Clancy, and his Cornerstone SoGro LLC submitted plans to the city of St. Louis for a 346-unit apartment development across five buildings on 12 acres at 4320-4330 and 4350 S. Kingshighway Blvd. He acquired the properties over several years for about $4.6 million from the city's Land Clearance Redevelopment Authority, St. Louis City Catholic Church Real Estate and WGW Properties, according to city documents.

The $77 million development will unfold over three phases, with 178 units in the first phase and 84 units in the second and third phases each. Clancy and his development team have tapped Humphreys as the architect for the project. It's not clear if they've selected a general contractor.

In addition, the development team has contracted with commercial real estate firm Berkadia, which is assisting the group on financing from the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Lewis Rice attorney Dave Sweeney also represents the development team.

The LCRA on Tuesday voted to recommend the project receive 15 years of tax abatement at 95% of the assessed value and five years at 90%. The developer also will seek a community improvement district (CID) and sales tax exemptions on construction materials. The Board of Aldermen will decide whether to approve the abatements at a future meeting.

Clancy, through his Ohio-based Planet Fitness Midwest group, owns 31 gyms across the country, including the Planet Fitness at 4660 Chippewa in Bevo Mill.

The apartment project has support from its alderman, Carol Howard, who told the LCRA the neighborhood is at a "tipping point" and that this project would generate more activity.

Click here for the full story.